CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers Monday. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for Chicagoland. High: 60.

Decreasing clouds tonight. Winds: S 10-15 mph. Low: 39.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny with afternoon showers/t’storms developing. Winds: SE 10-20, G30 mph.

High: 66.

The extended outlook looks active weather through the end of the week. Wednesday we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms developing by the evening hours. It will also be our warmest day of the month so far at 71. Thursday significantly cooler with soggy morning associated with the front passage. Highs back to near 50. Then on/off passing showers with some nice breaks of sun for Fri/Sat. More clouds for Easter and a chance of showers with highs only in the mid to upper 40s.