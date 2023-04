Monday: A week ago, we had a high of 71 and today, the area will see a high of 30.

Cloudy, scattered snow and rain/snow will be the order of the day. High winds of 20-25 mph and gusts of 40 mph are expected.



Monday night is set to be mostly cloudy with decreasing clouds late but still windy, WNW 15-25. Low: 36

Tuesday the sun returns. Mostly sunny, northwest winds 10-15 with 20 mph gusts. High: 54