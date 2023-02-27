CHICAGO — Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the Chicago area Monday morning with heavy downpours in some parts. A slight severe storm threat is possible, mainly along and south of Interstate 80 through early afternoon. Winds: S 10-20 G30. High: 55.

The rain is causing a slow and slippery morning commute. High-standing water has also been reported on some area roads. Allow extra time and drive with caution.

Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of evening showers. Winds: WNW 10-20 G40. Low: 35.

TUESDAY FORECAST: Partly cloudy Tuesday. Winds: SE 5-10 G20. High: 47.

