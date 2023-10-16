Monday: A few lake effect showers possible in the morning, partly sunny skies for the rest of the day. Temps below average

Monday Night: Temperatures will remain a bit below average in the mid 50s with some breezy northwesterly winds about 10-15 mph.

7-Day Forecast | Chicago, Illinois | WGN TV

Tuesday: Expect a slight warm up through the middle of the week with temperatures close to 70 on Wednesday with some sunshine. Another system approaches late Wednesday night that will bring us more showers to wrap up the work week.