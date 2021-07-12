Monday Forecast: Partly sunny, isolated showers possible later

The week starts with cloudy to partly cloudy skies.

Highs Monday will hit 74 degrees with 60s near the lake. Winds E/NE 10-20 mph.

There’s a chance of isolated showers and storms Monday night, mostly south of I-80. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy skies and a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs should reach near 80 degrees.

Wednesday is looking nice with increasing clouds and a slight chance of afternoon showers. Late Wednesday into most of the day Thursday looks like our wettest period this week. High temps in the seasonal mid to low 80s.

Friday is set to have some lingering showers.

The outlook for the weekend at this time looks pleasant. Warm but not too hot. Highs mid to low 80s inland with cooler conditions along the lake.

