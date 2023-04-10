Monday: AM clouds then partly cloudy & warmer. SW 5-10 mph. Air quality is in the Moderate category for today for Chicagoland. Near: 70

Monday Night: Mostly clear & mild for the season. SW 5-10 mph. Low: 51

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, mild and breezy in the later part of the day. SW 10-15 mph High: 73

Extended outlook calls for some of the warmest temps of the year so far. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny with highs near 80 both days. A few degrees cooler on Friday with increasing clouds. Still mild on Saturday with temps near 70 and mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers/t’storms. Showers and cooler temps for Sunday with highs only in the seasonal 50s.

