Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm conditions with temps in low 80s

CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and warm conditions today. Winds: E 10-15 mph. Low Temps: 80s, upper 70s by the lake



Mostly clear tonight and mild conditions. Winds: SE 5-10. Low Temps: 65.

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny morning with a few afternoon clouds and warmer conditions. Winds: E/SE 5-10 mph. High Temps: 84, near 77 by the lake

Extended outlook keeps us in the 80s most of the week. Humidity starts to creep in by Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see a chance of showers and t-storms back by Wednesday afternoon. High temps look to peak Thu/Fri in the upper 80s.