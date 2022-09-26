Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler than normal. Air quality in the Moderate category for southern parts of Chicagoland, but the rest of us have Good air quality. High: 64

Monday Night: Mostly clear & breezy. Low: 48

Tuesday: Mostly sunny & cold for the season. High: 60

Extended outlook calls for cooler than normal temps stretch into the middle of the week. We’ll have some nice sunshine but highs that will struggle to get to 60 degrees on Tue/Wed. Overnight lows in outlying areas could get frosty on Wed & Thu mornings. Temps do start to rebound by the end of the week to near seasonal norms close to 70.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog