Monday: Mostly sunny, coolest northeast, SSW 0-5 mph. 71/68 (low to mid 60s NE Lake Co… 64 Waukegan)



Monday Night: Mostly clear, S 0-5. 50



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% afternoon rain & thunderstorms, S 15-20 G30. 72

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog