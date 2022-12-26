Monday: Mostly cloudy & light AM snow likely. Not as cold. S 5 mph in the AM / NW in the PM. 5-10 mph None to minor accumulations around an inch. High: 23

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with overnight clearing. WNW 5-10 mph. Low: 9

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy. SW 10-20, G30 mph. High: 27

Extended outlook calls for temps to get into the 40s on Wednesday with some morning sun and afternoon clouds. We get our afternoon temps in the 50s for a day or two with some rain at times. As we get into the New Year’s weekend, we’ll see temps in the mid to upper 40s and a chance of showers.