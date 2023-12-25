Monday Forecast: A dry and mild start to Christmas 2023. Our temp at sunrise of 50 degrees makes this our warmest Christmas morning in 150+ years of Chicago weather history.

Rain moves in later this morning and winds will pick up this soggy afternoon. We could see some wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph.

Monday Night: the rain and wind continue. Temps overnight will slowly decrease to the still quite mild lower 40s. We’ll be around 41 at noon tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers. Temps end up in the upper 30s by the late afternoon.