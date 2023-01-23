Monday: Cloudy, SW 15-20mph G25. High: 31
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, W 10-15mph G30. Low: 26
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, SSW 5-10mph G15. High: 35
Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center
by: Morgan Kolkmeyer, Paul Konrad
