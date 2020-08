Dear Tom,I’m curious why August is the wettest month in Chicago. I assumed the wettest month would be in spring.Jeff Lung, ChicagoDear Jeff,August, with normal precipitation of 4.90 inches is Chicago’s wettest month, but it hasn’t always been that way. From 1871-1980, August fluctuated as the fourth of fifth wettest month with precipitation ranging from 3.12 - 3.66 inches. Normals are computed every 10 years in a smoothed 30-year running average, and when the extraordinarily wet August 1987 with 17.10 inches of rain entered the data set (1961-1990), August vaulted to wettest month. When the 1991-2020 normals are released, August 1987 will not be part of the calculation, and May, buoyed by record precipitation totals from 2018-2020 will overtake August as the wettest month.