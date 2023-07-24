CHICAGO — Mostly sunny Monday with a slight chance of PM isolated showers/t’storm. Winds: WNW/NNE 10-15 mph. High mid 80s, near 80 by the lake. Air quality: Moderate & decreasing through the day.

Mostly clear and warm tonight. Slight chance of iso. showers/t’storms overnight, likely near dawn. Winds: ESE/S 5-10 mph. Low: 71.

Tuesday Forecast: Hazy sunshine, hot and humid. Chance of isolated showers/t’storms. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph. High near 90, lower 80s lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for hot & humid weather to persist for most of the week as the “dome of heat” over the southwest and southern U.S. expands to include the Great Lakes region and Chicagoland. We look to peak our temps in the mid to upper 90s on Wed/Thu with a few areas hitting 100 degrees. Each afternoon looks to have at least a slight chance of showers/t’storms with the hot and humid environment.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog