CHICAGO — Chicagoland will experience December-like conditions across the area Monday.

The National Weather Service Chicago has reported the first snowflakes of the season were observed with a brief shower.

Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers expected in some parts of the area. Blustery and windy conditions. Winds: NW 15-20 G35. High: 41.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Mostly cloudy tonight with evening rain/snow chance. Winds: NNW 15-20 G30. Low: 31.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy Tuesday, NW IN lake effect. Winds: NW 15-20 G30. High: 45.