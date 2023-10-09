CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and a bit milder Monday. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High near 60.

Partly cloudy skies tonight and getting cold again. Patchy fog late. Frost is possible in some outlying areas. Winds: NW 5-10 mph. Low 39, lower 30s outlying areas.

Tuesday Forecast: Mostly sunny and mild. Winds: NW 10-15 mph. High: 64.

Extended outlook calls for increasing clouds and an extended rainy period moves into Chicagoland on Wednesday in the afternoon and stay with us through the end of the week. Rain at times and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog