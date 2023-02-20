Monday’s weather forecast shows increasing clouds and above normal temps. ESE 5-10 mph. Air quality in the Moderate category for most of Chicagoland, southern WI and part of NW Indiana. High: 46

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy & slight chance of showers. Getting breezy late and clearing overnight. WSW 10-20, G30-35 mph. Low: 27

Tuesday is looking mostly cloudy by the afternoon. Getting windy. WNW 15-25, G25-30 mph. High: 40

Extended outlook has a potentially impactful storm for Wednesday into Thursday with heavy rain at times and wind. This could be a rain/snow mix for some of us and freezing rain near the WI state line that could cause slippery conditions. Temps on Wednesday hover in the mid to low 30s most of the day. Cloudy and bit milder on Thursday with highs near 40. Chance of some light snow late Friday into early Saturday.