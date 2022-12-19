Monday: Increasing clouds & chance of PM flurries. SW 5-10 mph, High: 27

Monday Night: Cloudy & occasional flurries. Not quite as cold. S 5-10 mph. Low: 24

Tuesday: Cloudy start with some afternoon clearing. SW 5-10 mph. High: 32

Extended outlook calls for more clouds and temps back in the 20s for Wednesday. Chance of some snow moving in as we get into Thursday afternoon. Windy and snow for Friday, though the track of the late-week storm will matter as to how much lake effect snow could be in store for Chicago itself. Regardless of snow, bitter cold takes hold at the end of the week with highs in the teens and lows near zero with dangerously cold wind chills.