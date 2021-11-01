Monday Forecast: Chilly conditions with increasing clouds, temps in upper 40s

CHICAGO — Increasing clouds and chilly conditions Monday, more clouds to the south. Winds: W 10-20 mph. Air quality is in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 48.

Clearing skies tonight with a sunset at 17:44. Getting frosty in many areas after midnight. Winds: W 10-15 mph. Low: 29.

Tuesday Forecast: Lots of sunshine and a bit colder. Winds: W 10-15 mph. High: 46.

Extended outlook calls for this significant drop off in our temperatures to last through the work week with highs only in the 40s and lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. This will be some of the coldest weather we’ve seen around here since March. It’s been 213 days since we’ve seen a temperature at or below freezing at O’Hare Int’l. Normal high/low for the first of November is 55/40.