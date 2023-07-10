Monday, July 10
HIGH: 89 Low: 63
Sunny with SW winds gusting up to 20 mph pushing up to the lakefront. High: 89.
Monday Night: Increasing clouds lead to a chance of isolated or spotty showers and storms late, chance of rain 20%. Low: 68.
Tuesday, July 11
HIGH: 85 LOW: 68
Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and storms, chance of rain 40%. High: 85.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, widely scattered showers and storms, chance of rain 30%. Low: 65.
Wednesday, July 12
HIGH: 76 LOW: 65
Mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely, chance of rain 60%. High: 76. Lakeside: 72.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible, chance of rain 40%. Low: 64.
Thursday, July 13
HIGH: 82 LOW: 64
Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible, chance of rain 20%. High: 82. Lakeside: 73.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with isolated showers, 20% chance of rain. Low: 67.
Friday, July 14
HIGH: 86 LOW: 67
Partly sunny, with scattered showers and storms, 40% chance of rain. High: 86. Lakeside: 82.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with the chance of widely scattered shower and storms, 30% chance of rain. Low: 68.
Saturday, July 15
HIGH: 83 LOW: 68
Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms, 40% chance of rain. High: 84. Lakeside: 81.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with slight chance of showers, 20% chance of rain. Low: 68.
Sunday, July 16
HIGH: 84 LOW: 68
Partly sunny. High: 83. Lakeside: 80.