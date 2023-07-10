Monday, July 10

HIGH: 89 Low: 63

Sunny with SW winds gusting up to 20 mph pushing up to the lakefront. High: 89.

Monday Night: Increasing clouds lead to a chance of isolated or spotty showers and storms late, chance of rain 20%. Low: 68.

Tuesday, July 11

HIGH: 85 LOW: 68

Partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and storms, chance of rain 40%. High: 85.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, widely scattered showers and storms, chance of rain 30%. Low: 65.

Wednesday, July 12

HIGH: 76 LOW: 65

Mostly cloudy, showers and storms likely, chance of rain 60%. High: 76. Lakeside: 72.

Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible, chance of rain 40%. Low: 64.

Thursday, July 13

HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible, chance of rain 20%. High: 82. Lakeside: 73.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with isolated showers, 20% chance of rain. Low: 67.

Friday, July 14

HIGH: 86 LOW: 67

Partly sunny, with scattered showers and storms, 40% chance of rain. High: 86. Lakeside: 82.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with the chance of widely scattered shower and storms, 30% chance of rain. Low: 68.

Saturday, July 15

HIGH: 83 LOW: 68

Partly cloudy, with scattered showers and storms, 40% chance of rain. High: 84. Lakeside: 81.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with slight chance of showers, 20% chance of rain. Low: 68.

Sunday, July 16

HIGH: 84 LOW: 68

Partly sunny. High: 83. Lakeside: 80.