CHICAGO — Air Quality Alert in effect Monday. Decreasing smoke and haze this afternoon. Winds: WNW 5-15 mph. High near 80, cooler near the lake.

Mostly clear skies tonight and a bit cooler. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph; Low 63 in the city, upper 50s outlying areas.

TUESDAY FORECAST: Mostly sunny and warmer conditions. Winds: WNW 5-10 mph. Highs mid to low 80s, upper 70s lakeside.

Extended outlook calls for a few more clouds on Wednesday with temps in the mid 80s and very slight chance of showers/t’storms in the late afternoon and early evening. Thursday again in the seasonal mid 80s– a bit muggier– and a chance of showers/t’storms in the afternoon.

