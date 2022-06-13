5:45PM….Elgin – trees/power lines down

6:17PM…Hoffman Estates – large branches down

6:25PM….Schaumburg – Large tree limbs down south and west sides of town

6:41PM….Mt. Prospect – 61 mph wind

6:42PM….Mt Prospect…Quarter-sized hail

6:44 – 53PM….O’Hare airport – 84 mph wind gusts

6:45PM…Streamwood- widespread tree and property damage. Trees sheared, snapped at the trunk, and uprooted – trees down on homes, vehicles and blocking roads. Some fences blown down and several trampolines displaced. One power pole partially blown down and others affected by tree damage – widespread power outages. Most significant and concentrated damage on block s near Berkeley Park.

6:45PM….Roselle – tree limbs down over roadways.

6:45PM….Park Ridge – 70 mph winds with numerous limbs down

6:46PM….Kildeer Cook County – quarter size hail.

6:51PM…..Maywood – entire roof of 3 story apartment building removed.

6:57PM….Schaumburg – 1.26 inches of heavy rain in 16 minutes.

6:58pm….Brookfield – Large tree snapped at base

7:00PM…Brookfield – Trees down on railroad near Congress Park

7:00PM….Melrose Park – quarter size hail

7:01PM….LaGrange Park, Brookfield and Riverside – radar indicated 80 mph winds.

7:09PM….Lincoln Park – wall of parking garage blown out

7:22PM….3 miles NE of Navy Pier 74 mph winds.

7:24PM….one mile SE of South Chicago – 54 mph winds

7:28PM….One mile NW of Montrose Harbor –trees down and roads blocked

7:38PM….Gary Airport – 59 mph winds

7:53PM….1 Mile S of Ogden Dunes – tree down on house

7:56PM….New Chicago, Lake CO, IN – ping pong sized hail

8:12PM….Valparaiso – nickel sized hail

7 -8PM….Portage, IN – several homes struck by lightning and tree on house



