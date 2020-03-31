Minor flooding on several Chicago-area rivers – most experiencing a slow fall

While Minor Flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines, Fox, Kishwaukee and Illinois Rivers, most Chicago-area rivers have crested and are experiencing a slow fall. Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions continue on segments of the Rock, Illinois and Pecatonica River. Portions of rivers under flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.

Below is the latest river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.19 07 AM Tue -1.01 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 7.84 06 AM Tue 0.23 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 7.79 06 AM Tue 0.20 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 12.04 07 AM Tue -0.17 Des Plaines 15.0 14.56 07 AM Tue -0.48 River Forest 16.0 11.81 07 AM Tue -0.13 Riverside 7.5 6.01 07 AM Tue -0.23 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.55 06 AM Tue 0.15 MINOR Montgomery 13.0 13.18 07 AM Tue -0.15 MINOR Dayton 12.0 10.19 07 AM Tue -0.86 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.08 06 AM Tue -0.59 West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.72 07 AM Tue -0.49 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.30 07 AM Tue -0.77 Shorewood 6.5 3.39 07 AM Tue -0.67 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 7.15 06 AM Tue -0.68 Foresman 18.0 14.38 07 AM Tue -0.48 Chebanse 16.0 8.33 07 AM Tue -0.39 Iroquois 18.0 14.79 07 AM Tue -0.38 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 6.81 07 AM Tue -1.23 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.47 07 AM Tue 0.38 Kouts 11.0 8.08 07 AM Tue 0.29 Shelby 10.5 8.56 07 AM Tue 0.13 Momence 5.0 3.36 07 AM Tue -0.10 Wilmington 6.5 3.46 07 AM Tue -0.21 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 3.64 06 AM Tue -0.42 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 2.86 07 AM Tue -0.27 Munster (H 12.0 6.35 07 AM Tue -0.48 South Holland 16.5 7.34 07 AM Tue -1.11 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 3.60 07 AM Tue -0.83 Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 4.82 07 AM Tue -0.53 Leonore 16.0 7.65 07 AM Tue -1.16 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 9.48 07 AM Tue -0.53 Ottawa 463.0 460.96 06 AM Tue -0.32 La Salle 20.0 20.34 07 AM Tue -0.19 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 5.74 07 AM Tue -1.47 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 6.94 06 AM Tue -0.21 Perryville 12.0 12.04 06 AM Tue 0.06 MINOR Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 11.52 07 AM Tue -0.05 ADVISORY Rock River Rockton 10.0 8.50 06 AM Tue -0.29 ADVISORY Latham Park 9.0 8.46 06 AM Tue -0.46 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.09 07 AM Tue -0.46 Byron 13.0 12.40 07 AM Tue -0.53 Dixon 16.0 14.53 06 AM Tue -0.48 ADVISORY