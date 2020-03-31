Minor flooding on several Chicago-area rivers – most experiencing a slow fall

Watch Live
While Minor Flooding continues on segments of the Des Plaines, Fox, Kishwaukee and Illinois Rivers, most Chicago-area rivers have crested and are experiencing a slow fall. Flood Advisories for near bankfull conditions continue on segments of the Rock, Illinois and Pecatonica River. Portions of rivers under flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map.  

Below is the latest river summary and flood forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Tue Mar 31 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.19  07 AM Tue  -1.01

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     7.84  06 AM Tue   0.23 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     7.79  06 AM Tue   0.20 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5    12.04  07 AM Tue  -0.17
Des Plaines           15.0    14.56  07 AM Tue  -0.48
River Forest          16.0    11.81  07 AM Tue  -0.13
Riverside              7.5     6.01  07 AM Tue  -0.23

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.55  06 AM Tue   0.15 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    13.18  07 AM Tue  -0.15 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    10.19  07 AM Tue  -0.86

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.08  06 AM Tue  -0.59

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.72  07 AM Tue  -0.49

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.30  07 AM Tue  -0.77
Shorewood              6.5     3.39  07 AM Tue  -0.67

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.15  06 AM Tue  -0.68
Foresman              18.0    14.38  07 AM Tue  -0.48
Chebanse              16.0     8.33  07 AM Tue  -0.39
Iroquois              18.0    14.79  07 AM Tue  -0.38

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     6.81  07 AM Tue  -1.23

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.47  07 AM Tue   0.38
Kouts                 11.0     8.08  07 AM Tue   0.29
Shelby                10.5     8.56  07 AM Tue   0.13
Momence                5.0     3.36  07 AM Tue  -0.10
Wilmington             6.5     3.46  07 AM Tue  -0.21

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.64  06 AM Tue  -0.42

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.86  07 AM Tue  -0.27

Munster (H            12.0     6.35  07 AM Tue  -0.48
South Holland         16.5     7.34  07 AM Tue  -1.11

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.60  07 AM Tue  -0.83

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     4.82  07 AM Tue  -0.53
Leonore               16.0     7.65  07 AM Tue  -1.16

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     9.48  07 AM Tue  -0.53
Ottawa               463.0   460.96  06 AM Tue  -0.32
La Salle              20.0    20.34  07 AM Tue  -0.19 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     5.74  07 AM Tue  -1.47

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.94  06 AM Tue  -0.21
Perryville            12.0    12.04  06 AM Tue   0.06 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    11.52  07 AM Tue  -0.05 ADVISORY

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     8.50  06 AM Tue  -0.29 ADVISORY
Latham Park            9.0     8.46  06 AM Tue  -0.46
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.09  07 AM Tue  -0.46
Byron                 13.0    12.40  07 AM Tue  -0.53
Dixon                 16.0    14.53  06 AM Tue  -0.48 ADVISORY

