Minor Flooding expected on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers

After 1 to 3-inches of rain fell last night and an additional 1-inch-plus expected in the next 24 hours, segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers are forecast to rise above flood by early Thursday. Minor flooding is expected at Russell, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Flood Advisories for rapid rises to near bankfull conditions have been issued for segments of the Illinois, Kishwaukee, Rock, Des Plaines, Fox, East and West Branches of the DuPage, the Kankakee, and Mazon Rivers.

Light green shading designates river segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories on the headlined map. The latest River stages and Flood/Advisory forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office are listed on the Hydrologic Summary below.

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 12.74 07 AM Wed 1.26 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 5.42 06 AM Wed 2.46 MINOR Gurnee 7.0 4.57 06 AM Wed 1.89 MINOR Lincolnshire 12.5 8.59 07 AM Wed 1.15 MINOR Des Plaines 15.0 10.09 07 AM Wed 1.18 MINOR River Forest 16.0 6.79 07 AM Wed 1.65 ADVISORY Riverside 7.5 4.33 07 AM Wed 0.91 ADVISORY Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 6.73 06 AM Wed 1.00 MINOR Montgomery 13.5 11.99 07 AM Wed 0.17 ADVISORY Dayton 12.0 7.98 07 AM Wed 0.24 East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 16.84 06 AM Wed 1.33 ADVISORY West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 8.83 06 AM Wed 0.53 ADVISORY Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 8.62 07 AM Wed 1.04 ADVISORY Shorewood 6.5 3.24 07 AM Wed 0.28 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 5.35 06 AM Wed 0.26 Foresman 18.0 7.92 07 AM Wed 0.26 Chebanse 16.0 6.50 07 AM Wed 0.16 Iroquois 18.0 8.40 07 AM Wed M Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 7.24 07 AM Wed -0.47 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 7.34 07 AM Wed 0.64 Kouts 11.0 8.17 07 AM Wed 0.84 Shelby 10.5 8.69 07 AM Wed 0.82 ADVISORY Momence 5.0 3.32 07 AM Wed 0.53 Wilmington 6.5 3.37 07 AM Wed 0.51 Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 6.55 06 AM Wed 2.16 Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 4.36 07 AM Wed 1.17 Munster (H 12.0 8.69 07 AM Wed 0.47 South Holland 16.5 10.98 07 AM Wed 2.21 Mazon River Coal City 12.0 5.05 07 AM Wed -0.20 ADVISORY Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 6.47 07 AM Wed 0.59 Leonore 16.0 10.44 07 AM Wed -0.78 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 8.64 07 AM Wed 0.99 ADVISORY Ottawa 463.0 460.16 06 AM Wed 0.32 La Salle 20.0 17.98 07 AM Wed 0.13 S Branch Kishwaukee River DeKalb 10.0 4.56 07 AM Wed 0.74 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 4.65 06 AM Wed 1.74 ADVISORY Perryville 12.0 8.35 06 AM Wed 1.16 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 8.52 07 AM Wed 0.00 Rock River Rockton 10.0 6.04 06 AM Wed 0.12 Latham Park 9.0 6.31 06 AM Wed 0.24 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 M M M Byron 13.0 9.04 07 AM Wed 0.39 ADVISORY Dixon 16.0 10.83 06 AM Wed 0.12