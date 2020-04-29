Minor Flooding expected on segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers

Watch Live
After 1 to 3-inches of rain fell last night and an additional 1-inch-plus expected in the next 24 hours, segments of the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers are forecast to rise above flood by early Thursday. Minor flooding is expected at Russell, Gurnee, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines on the Des Plaines River and Algonquin on the Fox River. Flood Advisories for rapid rises to near bankfull conditions have been issued for segments of the Illinois, Kishwaukee, Rock, Des Plaines, Fox, East and West Branches of the DuPage, the Kankakee, and Mazon Rivers.

Light green shading designates river segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories on the headlined map. The latest River stages and Flood/Advisory forecasts issued by the Chicago National Weather Service Office are listed on the Hydrologic Summary below.

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Wed Apr 29 2020

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    12.74  07 AM Wed   1.26

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     5.42  06 AM Wed   2.46 MINOR
Gurnee                 7.0     4.57  06 AM Wed   1.89 MINOR
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.59  07 AM Wed   1.15 MINOR
Des Plaines           15.0    10.09  07 AM Wed   1.18 MINOR
River Forest          16.0     6.79  07 AM Wed   1.65 ADVISORY
Riverside              7.5     4.33  07 AM Wed   0.91 ADVISORY

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     6.73  06 AM Wed   1.00 MINOR
Montgomery            13.5    11.99  07 AM Wed   0.17 ADVISORY
Dayton                12.0     7.98  07 AM Wed   0.24

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    16.84  06 AM Wed   1.33 ADVISORY

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     8.83  06 AM Wed   0.53 ADVISORY

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.62  07 AM Wed   1.04 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     3.24  07 AM Wed   0.28

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     5.35  06 AM Wed   0.26
Foresman              18.0     7.92  07 AM Wed   0.26
Chebanse              16.0     6.50  07 AM Wed   0.16
Iroquois              18.0     8.40  07 AM Wed      M

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     7.24  07 AM Wed  -0.47

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     7.34  07 AM Wed   0.64
Kouts                 11.0     8.17  07 AM Wed   0.84
Shelby                10.5     8.69  07 AM Wed   0.82 ADVISORY
Momence                5.0     3.32  07 AM Wed   0.53
Wilmington             6.5     3.37  07 AM Wed   0.51

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     6.55  06 AM Wed   2.16

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     4.36  07 AM Wed   1.17

Munster (H            12.0     8.69  07 AM Wed   0.47
South Holland         16.5    10.98  07 AM Wed   2.21

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     5.05  07 AM Wed  -0.20 ADVISORY

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     6.47  07 AM Wed   0.59
Leonore               16.0    10.44  07 AM Wed  -0.78

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     8.64  07 AM Wed   0.99 ADVISORY
Ottawa               463.0   460.16  06 AM Wed   0.32
La Salle              20.0    17.98  07 AM Wed   0.13

S Branch Kishwaukee River
DeKalb                10.0     4.56  07 AM Wed   0.74

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     4.65  06 AM Wed   1.74 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0     8.35  06 AM Wed   1.16

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0     8.52  07 AM Wed   0.00

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.04  06 AM Wed   0.12
Latham Park            9.0     6.31  06 AM Wed   0.24
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0        M  M              M
Byron                 13.0     9.04  07 AM Wed   0.39 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    10.83  06 AM Wed   0.12

