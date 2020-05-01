Mildest weekend since last September ahead

CHICAGO — The new month of May begins tomorrow, and it will open on a decidedly milder note compared to the dreary chill of recent days.

In fact, the warmest weekend of any in the past 32 weeks is on tap.

You have to go all the way back to last Sept. 21-22 to find temperatures comparable to what’s ahead this weekend. Localized lake cooling may temper the warmth a bit on Sunday, but most areas are likely to enjoy back to back 70 degree says both Saturday and Sunday.

Cooler weather returns next week.