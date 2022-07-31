Partly cloudy and seasonally warm for Sunday. Highs mid 80s, cooler lakeside.

Air quality is in the Moderate category for parts of western Chicagoland and NW Indiana.

Sunday night will see increasing clouds and mild weather. Overnight showers/t’storms possible. SW 10-15 mph. Lows near 70

July 2022 closes out beautifully in #Chicago. Partly cloudy skies for today with highs in the seasonal mid 80s. Tonight increasing clouds and possible t'storms after midnight. Tomorrow looks muggier & hotter. #ILwx #INwx @WGNMorningNews pic.twitter.com/Ne1MuoeapU — tim joyce (@TimJoyceWX) July 31, 2022

Monday there will be a chance for morning showers and storms then clearing skies. Hotter and muggier. SW 10-15 mph Highs near 90.

Extended outlook calls for some August heat and humidity with highs near 90. Our warmest day looks like Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s and heat index temps near 100 and a chance of evening showers/t’storms. Not as hot on Thu/Fri with highs in the 80s but back towards 90 for next weekend.