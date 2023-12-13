Tuesday logged 100% of the day’s possible sunshine

Following an extremely cloudy open to December, the sunshine deficit has almost been erased. Another day of mostly sunny skies expected on Wednesday.

Threat of flooding in South Florida is compounded by the approach of a low-pressure system this weekend.

The storm is expected to usher in a substantial amount of tropical moisture, intensifying the likelihood of increased rainfall across the region, spanning from the Keys to the southeastern part of South Florida. Southern Florida will be bracing for a flash-flood threat this week as a storm system pushes into the region and brings more wet weather, adding to the already record-breaking rain totals for the statein 2023.