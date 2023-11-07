Tuesday will see mild conditions with increasing clouds, ENE 5-10. High of 53.
Tuesday night will be cloudy with scattered showers possible. ESE 10-15. Low of 47.
Wednesday will be cloudy with scattered showers. Warmer condition south, NNE 5-10. 57
by: Morgan Kolkmeyer
