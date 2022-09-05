Monday: Decreasing clouds and mild temps. NE 5-15, G20 mph.

Air quality in the Good category in Chicago and most of the Midwest.

Highs mid 70s, lower 70s lakeside.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a few showers. NE 5-10 mph Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: AM clouds & chance of showers. Partly sunny afternoon. NE 5-10 mph Highs near 80.

Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog

Extended outlook calls for more sunshine and warmer temps as afternoon highs get into the mid to low 80s. More clouds and a chance of showers returns to the forecast by the end of the week.