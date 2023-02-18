The Saturday Forecast is looking cloudy and milder than the past week. Southwest winds will be 10-1 mph and a high of 43.

Saturday night is mostly cloudy & chance of a few showers/sprinkles. SW 10-15 mph. Low:36

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center

Sunday: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing. Unseasonably mild & breezy. S 10-20, G30-35 mph. High near 50

Extended outlook calls for partly cloudy skies on Presidents Day on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 40s. Active weather on Wednesday with wintry mix of precipitation with gusty winds temps falling through the 30s. Rainy & blustery Thursday with milder temps highs back near 40. Colder to finish out next week with highs near 30.