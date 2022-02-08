Mild air continues ahead of possible snow Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Not as cold. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Low: 31.

Wednesday Forecast: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of PM rain/snow showers. Winds: W 10-20 mph. High: 39.

Extended outlook calls for temps to be cooler in the upper 20s for Thursday with some late day snow showers. Friday looks milder with areas of rain/snow likely in the morning and highs getting to near 40. The milder weather is short lived, we’ll be much colder this weekend. 

