Midday Thursday – front/showers moving off to the east – gusty west winds and falling temps area-wide



Just before noon the cold front that triggered widespread rains had moved off to the east of Chicago, carrying the band of showers with it. Gusty winds had shifted to the west generally 20 to 30 mph and temperatures were on a downward trend – dropping out of the 50s into the 40s. High temps for the day actually occurred earlier this morning – topping out in the middle 50s and readings will be slowly falling through the 40s this afternoon. Rainfall amounts were quite varied – most running between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch.

Following is a list of area airport weather observations, including the high temp today, the 11AM reading and the peak wind gust.

Location/high temp/11 am temp/ peak wind gust

Aurora/Sugar Grove….53/48/36mph

Morris/Washburn….55/49/32 mph

DeKalb….55/46/36 mph

DuPage/West Chicago….57/49/35 mph

Freeport….55/47/30 mph

Lansing….56/52/29

Kankakee….55/50/31 mph

Romeoville/Lewis Univ….54/48/30 mph

Midway….57/52/37 mph

O’Hare….56/50/33 mph

Pontiac….54/50/36 mph

Palwaukee/Wheeling….56/52/32 mph

Rockford….57/49/33 mph

Rochelle….52/47/33 mph

Sterling/Rock Falls….55/48/35 mph

Waukegan….555/51/30 mph

Peru/Ottawa….57/50/35 mph



NW Indiana:

Gary….55/54/32 mph

Valparaiso….54/50/35 mph





SE Wisconsin:

Janesville…55/46/30 mph

Kenosha….55/53/33 mph

Burlington/Lake Geneva….53/48/28 mph



