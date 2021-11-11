Midday Thursday – front/showers moving off to the east – gusty west winds and falling temps area-wide

Just before noon the cold front that triggered widespread rains had moved off to the east of Chicago, carrying the band of showers with it. Gusty winds had shifted to the west generally 20 to 30 mph and temperatures were on a downward trend – dropping out of the 50s into the 40s. High temps for the day actually occurred earlier this morning – topping out in the middle 50s and readings will be slowly falling through the 40s this afternoon. Rainfall amounts were quite varied – most running between a quarter and three-quarters of an inch.
Following is a list of area airport weather observations, including the high temp today, the 11AM reading and the peak wind gust.
Location/high temp/11 am temp/ peak wind gust
Aurora/Sugar Grove….53/48/36mph
Morris/Washburn….55/49/32 mph
DeKalb….55/46/36 mph
DuPage/West Chicago….57/49/35 mph
Freeport….55/47/30 mph
Lansing….56/52/29
Kankakee….55/50/31 mph
Romeoville/Lewis Univ….54/48/30 mph
Midway….57/52/37 mph
O’Hare….56/50/33 mph
Pontiac….54/50/36 mph
Palwaukee/Wheeling….56/52/32 mph
Rockford….57/49/33 mph
Rochelle….52/47/33 mph
Sterling/Rock Falls….55/48/35 mph
Waukegan….555/51/30 mph
Peru/Ottawa….57/50/35 mph
NW Indiana:
Gary….55/54/32 mph
Valparaiso….54/50/35 mph
SE Wisconsin:
Janesville…55/46/30 mph
Kenosha….55/53/33 mph
Burlington/Lake Geneva….53/48/28 mph