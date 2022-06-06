Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion 0303 NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD 659 PM EDT Mon Jun 06 2022 Areas affected...northern IL into northern IN, southern MI and northwestern OH Concerning...Heavy rainfall...Flash flooding possible Valid 5:58PM CDT - 11:30PM CDT... Summary...Cell mergers and brief training will pose a flash flood threat across northern IL into northern IN, southern MI and northwestern OH. Rainfall rates will locally exceed 2 in/hr with totals in the 2-4 inch range expected on a localized basis through 04Z. Discussion...Water vapor imagery showed the presence of a vorticity max over northeastern IA at 2230Z, tracking toward the east. Visible satellite and radar reflectivity showed an arc of convergence out ahead of this feature extending through eastern IA into northern MO, with a forward propagating line of thunderstorms moving into northern MO and western IL. East of the vort/low level convergence axis, numerous thunderstorms have developed with periods of training and localized radar-derived rainfall rates over 2 in/hr across portions of northern IL. Satellite/radar imagery also showed thunderstorms developing along a west-east oriented convergence axis extending from northeastern IL into northern IN. This region is located within a region with uncapped MLCAPE ranging between 1000-2000 J/kg and 1.5 to 1.6 inch precipitable water values per the 22Z SPC mesoanalysis. Mean westerly to southwesterly flow in the lower-middle levels of the troposphere will be supportive of brief training, especially where relatively stronger 850 mb winds develop ahead of the approaching vorticity max, meeting or exceeding the deeper-layer mean flow. Continued development and increasing coverage of thunderstorms can be expected from northern IL into northern IN over the next 1-3 hours, with cell mergers and periods of training supporting hourly rainfall totals of 1-2 inches in an hour, but locally over 2 inches in an hour where training maximizes. Convective development into southern Lower MI and northwestern OH is expected in the 02-04Z time frame as instability increases with the transport of higher low level moisture into the region. Flash flood guidance varies across the region but is as low as 1.5 inches in 3 hours in a few locations. Some additional areas of flash flooding will possible over the next 6 hours.

