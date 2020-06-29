Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion – heavy rainfall/flash-flooding possible in northern Illinois/southern Wisconsin

Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion 0400 NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD 341 PM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020 Areas affected...Southern Wisconsin...Far Northern Illinois Concerning...Heavy rainfall...Flash flooding possible Summary...Repeating, slow-moving thunderstorms this afternoon will produce locally heavy rainfall and could lead to flash flooding. Hourly totals between 1-2" are expected. Discussion...Regional radar from northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin indicates slow moving thunderstorms with some hourly rates now exceeding 1.5"/hr from KMKX. GOES IR imagery continues to show deepening convection per cooling cloud tops over the last hour or so. This activity is being driven from weak but divergent aloft flow coupled with anomalously high moisture and instability working on an east/west boundary draped in the area. PWs are on the order of 1.6 to 1.8", which is above the 90th percentile for the area and SBCAPE per the recent RAP mesoanalysis is up to 4000 j/kg. There is weak inflow of about 20 kts impinging on the weak boundary which is maximizing the low level convergence in the area. Additionally, the KMKX radar is showing the westward moving lake breeze which will collide with the approaching thunderstorms. This could lead to further enhancement and lift for the convection, likely between Madison and Milwaukee. Over the next several hours, this activity should be sustained as it slowly drifts eastward/northeastward, potentially toward the urban corridor around Milwaukee. Current hi-res guidance is poorly representing the current activity, though the most recent run of the HRRR and HRRRP show improvement with clusters of higher QPF across southern Wisconsin, though likely too light with the amounts. Given some of the recent 1-hr observations (1.69" and 1.67" in 1-hr south of Madison), totals through 01Z could approach 2-3" in localized places over portions of southern Illinois and possibly far northern Illinois. Portions of the outlook area has seen above normal precip, particularly in and around southwest WI and also the Milwaukee area. Some localized flash flooding will be possible.

