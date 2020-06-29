WATCH LIVE
Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion – heavy rainfall/flash-flooding possible in northern Illinois/southern Wisconsin

Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion 0400
NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD
341 PM EDT Mon Jun 29 2020

Areas affected...Southern Wisconsin...Far Northern Illinois

Concerning...Heavy rainfall...Flash flooding possible


Summary...Repeating, slow-moving thunderstorms this afternoon will
produce locally heavy rainfall and could lead to flash flooding.
Hourly totals between 1-2" are expected.

Discussion...Regional radar from northern Illinois and southern
Wisconsin indicates slow moving thunderstorms with some hourly
rates now exceeding 1.5"/hr from KMKX. GOES IR imagery continues
to show deepening convection per cooling cloud tops over the last
hour or so. This activity is being driven from weak but divergent
aloft flow coupled with anomalously high moisture and instability
working on an east/west boundary draped in the area. PWs are on
the order of 1.6 to 1.8", which is above the 90th percentile for
the area and SBCAPE per the recent RAP mesoanalysis is up to 4000
j/kg. There is weak inflow of about 20 kts impinging on the weak
boundary which is maximizing the low level convergence in the
area. Additionally, the KMKX radar is showing the westward moving
lake breeze which will collide with the approaching thunderstorms.
This could lead to further enhancement and lift for the
convection, likely between Madison and Milwaukee. Over the next
several hours, this activity should be sustained as it slowly
drifts eastward/northeastward, potentially toward the urban
corridor around Milwaukee.

Current hi-res guidance is poorly representing the current
activity, though the most recent run of the HRRR and HRRRP show
improvement with clusters of higher QPF across southern Wisconsin,
though likely too light with the amounts. Given some of the recent
1-hr observations (1.69" and 1.67" in 1-hr south of Madison),
totals through 01Z could approach 2-3" in localized places over
portions of southern Illinois and possibly far northern Illinois. 
Portions of the outlook area has seen above normal precip,
particularly in and around southwest WI and also the Milwaukee
area. Some localized flash flooding will be possible.

