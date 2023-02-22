Mesoscale Discussion 
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0327 PM CST Wed Feb 22 2023

   Areas affected...Parts of WI...lower MI...and far northern IL

   Concerning...Winter mixed precipitation 

   Valid 3:27PM - 7:30PM CST

   SUMMARY...Mixed winter precipitation, including freezing rain,
   sleet, and moderate to heavy snow, will continue into the evening
   across portions of Wisconsin, lower Michigan, and far northern
   Illinois.

   DISCUSSION...Freezing rain and sleet are ongoing across southern
   Wisconsin, southern lower Michigan, and far northern Illinois in
   association with isentropic lift from a strong mid-level shortwave
   trough currently near the Mississippi River. As the trough and
   associated differential vorticity advection continue to approach the
   region, heavy precipitation will expand northward. Across southern
   portions of this region, short-term RAP guidance indicates warm
   temperatures aloft (approximately 5C at 850mb), which is favorable
   for freezing rain where surface temperatures are below freezing,
   though some sleet may mix in. Farther north, the entire column is
   below freezing, which is favorable for snow. Snow rates of around
   1"/hour are possible, particularly as the differential vorticity
   advection results in deeper lift and a more saturated dendritic
   growth zone.