Mesoscale Discussion update: Severe weather threat continues

Mesoscale Discussion 1008 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0339 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020 Areas affected...Southern Wisconsin...northern Illinois...northeast Iowa Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 305... The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 305 continues. SUMMARY...The environment ahead of storm cluster in western WI has gradually become more supportive of severe convection. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat with isolated large hail possible with any marginal supercells that can develop. The tornado threat remains low with northeastern IL and adjacent southern WI exhibiting the more favorable environment. DISCUSSION...A recent increase in intensity has occurred with a cluster of storms now in Grant County, WI. This has occurred as temperatures have slowly warmed into the mid to upper 70s F to the north of the outflow boundary across northern IL. With storms beginning to congeal in western WI and a modestly improving airmass downstream, storms should pose an increasing threat for mainly damaging microbursts and perhaps isolated large hail. Should the southern flank of the southwestern WI cluster develop southward, that activity would pose the greatest severe risk given the more buoyant airmass to the south. Along the outflow boundary itself, development is also possible, though less certain, given the weak MLCIN sampled by the 20Z DVN sounding. The tornado threat is still anticipated to be low, but the most supportive environment exists within northeastern IL and adjacent southern WI given the more backed surface winds.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction