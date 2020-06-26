Mesoscale Discussion update: Severe weather threat continues

   Mesoscale Discussion 1008
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0339 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

   Areas affected...Southern Wisconsin...northern Illinois...northeast
   Iowa

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 305...

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 305
   continues.

   SUMMARY...The environment ahead of storm cluster in western WI has
   gradually become more supportive of severe convection. Damaging wind
   gusts will be the primary threat with isolated large hail possible
   with any marginal supercells that can develop. The tornado threat
   remains low with northeastern IL and adjacent southern WI exhibiting
   the more favorable environment.

   DISCUSSION...A recent increase in intensity has occurred with a
   cluster of storms now in Grant County, WI. This has occurred as
   temperatures have slowly warmed into the mid to upper 70s F to the
   north of the outflow boundary across northern IL. With storms
   beginning to congeal in western WI and a modestly improving airmass
   downstream, storms should pose an increasing threat for mainly
   damaging microbursts and perhaps isolated large hail. Should the
   southern flank of the southwestern WI cluster develop southward,
   that activity would pose the greatest severe risk given the more
   buoyant airmass to the south. Along the outflow boundary itself,
   development is also possible, though less certain, given the weak
   MLCIN sampled by the 20Z DVN sounding. The tornado threat is still
   anticipated to be low, but the most supportive environment exists
   within northeastern IL and adjacent southern WI given the more
   backed surface winds.

