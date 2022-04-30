Mesoscale Discussion 0597 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0320 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 Areas affected...Northern Illinois into southern Wisconsin. Concerning...Tornado Watch 163... Valid 302020Z - 302145Z The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 163 continues. SUMMARY...The severe weather threat continues within watch 163. DISCUSSION...Storm strengthening has been a slow process this afternoon, but have started to show greater intensity over the past half an hour as cooling temperatures aloft overspread the region. There is uncertainty about the threat with the line of storms across north-central Illinois. These storms now show some broadly rotating updrafts within the line and have a reflectivity appearance indicating embedded supercell structures. However, these storms are approaching the northeastern extent of the best instability and are not that intense yet. They also seem to be moving northeast quicker than the warm front. This would likely cause storms to interact with the warm front over the next hour. This could lead to a locally enhanced tornado threat, but given the lack of more robust updrafts, the internal pressure perturbations and low-level stretching may not be significant enough to support a tornadic threat. Farther west, a few storms are starting to form along a boundary across western Illinois. Winds ahead of this activity are more veered and thus, the tornado threat should me minimal, but temperatures aloft are cooler in this region and instability/shear would support supercell structures. Therefore, damaging winds and large hail is possible from the storm currently forming in Knox county and any additional storms which develop along this boundary.

