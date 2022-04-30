NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0602 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022 Areas affected...Parts of central and northern Illinois and western Indiana Concerning...Tornado Watch 163... Valid 302302Z - 010100Z The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 163 continues. SUMMARY...A broken line of convection in central Illinois will continue to the east. A narrow area into eastern Illinois will remain favorable to for damaging winds, isolated large hail, and perhaps a tornado. Trends will be monitored, but the need to for a watch into Indiana appears low at this time. DISCUSSION...In the wake of earlier convection, some clearing ahead of the cold front allowed a slow increase in thunderstorm cover in central Illinois. Storms have generally posed a damaging wind threat as a couple of measured severe gusts have been reported recently. Winds initially veered behind the earlier storms but have since slightly backed to southerly in central Illinois. Though surface heating is waning, there may be a brief window for modest storm intensification before MLCIN begins to increase. The severe threat will likely be maximized over the next couple of hours in parts of central and eastern Illinois. Farther to the east, rain and cloud cover have limited destabilization into Indiana. While a line segment or two may develop from the Illinois activity, it is unclear how intense it would be as it moves into more stable air to the east. Trends in storm intensity will continued to be monitored, but the need for an additional watch into Indiana remains low at this time.

