NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0602 PM CDT Sat Apr 30 2022

   Areas affected...Parts of central and northern Illinois and western
   Indiana

   Concerning...Tornado Watch 163...

   Valid 302302Z - 010100Z

   The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 163 continues.

   SUMMARY...A broken line of convection in central Illinois will
   continue to the east. A narrow area into eastern Illinois will
   remain favorable to for damaging winds, isolated large hail, and
   perhaps a tornado. Trends will be monitored, but the need to for a
   watch into Indiana appears low at this time.

   DISCUSSION...In the wake of earlier convection, some clearing ahead
   of the cold front allowed a slow increase in thunderstorm cover in
   central Illinois. Storms have generally posed a damaging wind threat
   as a couple of measured severe gusts have been reported recently.
   Winds initially veered behind the earlier storms but have since
   slightly backed to southerly in central Illinois. Though surface
   heating is waning, there may be a brief window for modest storm
   intensification before MLCIN begins to increase. The severe threat
   will likely be maximized over the next couple of hours in parts of
   central and eastern Illinois. Farther to the east, rain and cloud
   cover have limited destabilization into Indiana. While a line
   segment or two may develop from the Illinois activity, it is unclear
   how intense it would be as it moves into more stable air to the
   east. Trends in storm intensity will continued to be monitored, but
   the need for an additional watch into Indiana remains low at this
   time.