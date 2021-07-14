Mesoscale Discussion – strong/potentially severe storms possible across northern Illinois remainder of the afternoon into the evening

Mesoscale Discussion 1282 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0201 PM CDT Wed Jul 14 2021 Areas affected...southern Wisconsin...far northern Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Valid 141901Z - 142100Z Probability of Watch Issuance...40 percent SUMMARY...Isolated wind damage or marginal hail will be possible over the next few hours, mainly focused over southern Wisconsin. DISCUSSION...An extensive line of storms currently stretches from central into southern WI, and across northwest IL where the line contains less trailing stratiform precipitation. Indications of strong to possible severe gusts are currently present with activity north of the IL border, and these storms may persist as the air mass remains favorably unstable despite high cloud cover. Around 1000 J/kg MLCAPE exists ahead of these storms, extending south into IL. Some uptick in storm intensity is possible as the line moves into slightly more unstable air. Aside from isolated damaging gusts, marginal hail may occur at times. Convective trends are currently being monitored for watch potential.