Mesoscale Discussion: Storms weakening – Tornado Watch will be allowed to expire at 9PM CDT…

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One day after stating he wasn't racist following a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears, in response to racial remarks he allegedly made in 2011, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is expected to resign, according to sources.

First reported by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the resignation comes following the head coach’s 2011 racial remark about players’ union leader DeMaurice Smith. A Wall Street Journal story last week noted that Gruden, then working for ESPN, referred in a racist way to Smith’s facial features in an email. Gruden’s criticism over racist comments continued to escalate Monday afternoon when a New York Times report uncovered more emails that showed Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic terms in the past.