Mesoscale Discussion: Storms weakening – Tornado Watch will be allowed to expire at 9PM CDT…

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
Mesoscale Discussion 1836
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0816 PM CDT Mon Oct 11 2021

   Areas affected...northeast Illinois through northwest Indiana

   Concerning...Tornado Watch 521...

   Valid 8:16 - 8:45PM CDT

   The severe weather threat for Tornado Watch 521 continues.

   SUMMARY...While a strong wind gust or brief weak tornado cannot be
   ruled out with low-topped band of convection moving through
   northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana during the next hour.
   Overall threat is becoming increasingly marginal. Remaining parts of
   WW 251 will be allowed to expire at 9PM CDT.

   DISCUSSION...Overall trend has been for storms to weaken during the
   past hour or so as they move northeast into air that has been
   largely overturned by downstream convection developing along the
   warm conveyor belt. A band of low-topped convection from the
   southeast part of Chicago metro area into northwest Indiana might
   remain capable of producing a strong wind gust during the next hour,
   but the very marginal thermodynamic environment suggests the severe
   threat should continue to wane.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News