Mesoscale Discussion 1561 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0728 AM CDT Sat Jul 23 2022 Areas affected...Portions of far eastern IL...northern/central IN...and western OH Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 487...488... Valid 231228Z - 231400Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 487, 488 continues. SUMMARY...Scattered severe/damaging winds up to 60-70 mph should remain the primary severe threat as thunderstorms move east-southeastward this morning. DISCUSSION...Convection has congealed into an MCS this morning across northern IN and far eastern IL. Two measured severe wind gusts to 67 and 73 mph have recently been reported with this activity, along with associated damage. Even though deep-layer shear remains modest, current expectations are for this cluster to continue moving east-southeastward across parts of northern/central IN and western OH over the next couple of hours. The 12Z sounding from ILN shows steep mid-level lapse rates and around 2800 J/kg of MUCAPE. This substantial buoyancy also extends into central IN ahead of the ongoing MCS per latest mesoanalysis estimates. Given the linear nature of the convection and 5-6 mb per 2 hour surface pressure rises observed behind it, scattered severe/damaging winds will likely remain the primary severe threat in the short term as low-level lapse rates continue to steepen with daytime heating.

