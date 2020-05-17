Mesoscale Discussion – Severe Weather Watch possible this afternoon in Chicago area

Mesoscale Discussion 0620 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0144 PM CDT Sun May 17 2020 Areas affected...Eastern/Southern IL...Western IN Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Valid 171844Z - 172045Z Probability of Watch Issuance...60 percent SUMMARY...Gradually increasing thunderstorm coverage is anticipated. Primary severe hazard with any stronger storm is damaging wind gusts although a brief tornado is also possible. Trends are being monitored for potential watch issuance. DISCUSSION...Recent surface analysis places a low over far northwest IL. A warm front extends from this low southeastward into northern IN (roughly along the 65 deg F isodrosotherm) and then eastward into northern OH. A cold front also arcs from this low into central IL and then back southwestward through south-central MO. Air mass between these two features over eastern/southern IL and central/southern IN is characterized by temperatures in the upper 60s (near the warm front) to the mid 70s (across southern IL/IN) and dewpoints in the low to mid 60s. Diurnal heating has been limited by cloud cover thus far, limiting air mass destabilization. Some thinning of the clouds has been noted recently in visible satellite imagery across southern IL. The warm front is expected to continue moving gradually northward while the cold front sweeps eastward. Highest thunderstorm coverage is anticipated along the front, where low-level convergence will be greatest. A mostly linear storm mode is anticipated along the front, with damaging wind gusts as the main severe hazards. Storm development is also possible in warm sector, but storm strength will likely be tempered somewhat by the limited instability. Even with the low-topped nature of these storms (both over the warm sector and along the front), recent KLOT VAD sampled a modestly strong and veering low-level wind profile. The resulting long low-level hodograph is indicated of a kinematic environment that could support brief tornadoes. Convective trends across the region are being monitored closely for potential watch issuance.

