Mesoscale Discussion – Severe Weather Watch issuance possible this afternoon over portions of the Chicago area

With warm, increasingly moist air in place ahead of an approaching cold front and a upper-level jet stream overhead, northern Illinois into northwest Indiana as well as southern Wisconsin and Lower Michigan are in-line for severe thunderstorm activity this Friday afternoon well into the evening hours. The National Storm Prediction Center has the area along and north of interstate-80 in an Enhanced Risk (tan-shaded area on the headlined map) of severe storms with a 30% chance of damaging winds, 15% chance of large hail and a 5 % chance of tornadoes within 25 miles of a given location. A Slight risk of severe storms exists farther south of Interstate-80. A probability of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location (map 2 below) shows a good portion of northern Illinois in a 70% or better probability of thunderstorms (red-shaded area) expected to be between 3Pm and 7PM CDT this afternoon/evening.

Looking at the Regional Weather Radar Mosaic below (map 1) shows a string of eastward-moving convective storm groupings extending back west into Iowa and Nebraska. As we work our way into the peak-heating afternoon hours, these disturbances should intensify, producing strong to severe storms as they track across our area. A northeast/southwest-oriented cold front will move southeast out of Wisconsin and Iowa, with the lift along and ahead of the front acting to enhance severe storm development.