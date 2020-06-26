Mesoscale Discussion – Severe Weather Watch issuance possible this afternoon over portions of the Chicago area

Mesoscale Discussion 1006 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 1238 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020 Areas affected...Northeastern Iowa...southeastern Minnesota...southern Wisconsin...northern Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch likely Valid 261738Z - 261945Z Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent SUMMARY...Storm coverage and intensity should slowly increase this afternoon as ares of cloud breaks allow for surface-based destabilization. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the primary threats. A tornado or two will be possible, primarily in southern WI/northern IL, as the airmass tries to destabilize near an outflow boundary. A WW will likely be needed by 18-19Z. DISCUSSION...A storm has recently initiated along the MN/IA border roughly where an MCV is interacting with a differential heating zone. Recent KDMX and KDVN VAD data shows around 50 kts of flow at 6 km associated with the MCV. Heating of a moist airmass--dewpoints generally in the low 70s--may eventually support MLCAPE in the neighborhood of 2000 J/kg. Storm coverage is expected to increase this afternoon both near the MCV and along the differential heating zone/outflow boundary into northern IL. A 17Z sounding at GRB sampled 7 C/km mid-level lapse rates which, given modest effective shear, should support organized convection capable of large hail and damaging wind gusts. The most intense storms are likely near and south of the outflow this afternoon. Storms farther north are likely to be less severe given the amount of cloud cover limiting destabilization. Some modest low-level hodograph size is expected near the outflow boundary. Should the airmass recover more this afternoon, the threat for a tornado or two would exist primarily in southern WI and northern IL. Initial convection will tend to grow upscale with time along with further linear development along the advancing cold front to the west. A WW will likely be needed by 18-19Z.