Mesoscale Discussion – severe weather threat diminishing early this Thursday morning…

Mesoscale Discussion 1292 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0214 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021 Areas affected...northern Illinois Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 380... Valid 150714Z - 150815Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 380 continues. SUMMARY...The overall thunderstorm intensity continues to wane. However, gusty thunderstorm winds capable of sporadic tree damage may continue for another couple of hours. DISCUSSION...Thunderstorm intensity continues to decrease across northern Illinois as the nocturnal boundary layer deepens and, consequently, low-level buoyancy weakens. Although gusty thunderstorm winds on the leading edge of the convective line may yield sporadic tree damage, the potential for a more organized wind threat is diminishing.