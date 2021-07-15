Mesoscale Discussion – severe weather threat diminishing early this Thursday morning…

Mesoscale Discussion 1292
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0214 AM CDT Thu Jul 15 2021

   Areas affected...northern Illinois

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 380...

   Valid 150714Z - 150815Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 380
   continues.

   SUMMARY...The overall thunderstorm intensity continues to wane.
   However, gusty thunderstorm winds capable of sporadic tree damage
   may continue for another couple of hours.

   DISCUSSION...Thunderstorm intensity continues to decrease across
   northern Illinois as the nocturnal boundary layer deepens and,
   consequently, low-level buoyancy weakens. Although gusty
   thunderstorm winds on the leading edge of the convective line may
   yield sporadic tree damage, the potential for a more organized wind
   threat is diminishing.

