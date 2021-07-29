Mesoscale Discussion – severe weather threat continues…

   Mesoscale Discussion 1385
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0318 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021

   Areas affected...Portions of northern IL/IN and southwestern Lower
   MI

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 400...

   Valid 290818Z - 290945Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 400
   continues.

   SUMMARY...A strong to severe wind threat continues in the short
   term. Storms should gradually weaken with southward extent across
   northern Illinois/Indiana later this morning.

   DISCUSSION...Both IR cloud tops and radar echo tops associated with
   the ongoing MCS across northern IL have recently warmed and
   weakened, respectively. Still, a swath of strong to severe wind
   gusts (generally 50-65 mph) and related damage reports have occurred
   across the Chicago metro area over the past hour or so. The airmass
   downstream of this ongoing convection across northern IL/IN and
   southwestern Lower MI becomes less unstable with southward extent,
   as both surface temperatures and dewpoints slowly decrease. While a
   threat for scattered damaging wind gusts will continue in the short
   term across this region, current expectations are for the MCS to
   continue gradually weakening over the next couple of hours as it
   encounters increasing convective inhibition and less instability.
   This evolution appears well supported by the past couple of runs of
   the HRRR.

