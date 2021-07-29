Mesoscale Discussion – severe weather threat continues…

Mesoscale Discussion 1385 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0318 AM CDT Thu Jul 29 2021 Areas affected...Portions of northern IL/IN and southwestern Lower MI Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 400... Valid 290818Z - 290945Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 400 continues. SUMMARY...A strong to severe wind threat continues in the short term. Storms should gradually weaken with southward extent across northern Illinois/Indiana later this morning. DISCUSSION...Both IR cloud tops and radar echo tops associated with the ongoing MCS across northern IL have recently warmed and weakened, respectively. Still, a swath of strong to severe wind gusts (generally 50-65 mph) and related damage reports have occurred across the Chicago metro area over the past hour or so. The airmass downstream of this ongoing convection across northern IL/IN and southwestern Lower MI becomes less unstable with southward extent, as both surface temperatures and dewpoints slowly decrease. While a threat for scattered damaging wind gusts will continue in the short term across this region, current expectations are for the MCS to continue gradually weakening over the next couple of hours as it encounters increasing convective inhibition and less instability. This evolution appears well supported by the past couple of runs of the HRRR.

