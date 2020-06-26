Mesoscale Discussion – Severe Thunderstorm Watch to continue with Tornado threat

Mesoscale Discussion 1011 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0606 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020 Areas affected...Northern and northeastern Illinois Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 305... The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 305 continues. SUMMARY...A tornado or two is possible in the next 2 hours from northern Illinois into the Chicago metro area. DISCUSSION...A cluster of storms moving across northern Illinois has remained messy over the past 2 hours. However, the storm on the southern end of this cluster (currently in DeKalb county as of 23Z) has shown some persistent mid-level rotation. The airmass east of this storm is cooler (upper 70s), but it has not mixed out and dewpoints remain in the low 70s and surface winds remain mostly southerly. Therefore, locally enhanced 0-1 km SRH in this region (200 m2/s2 per LOT VWP) may lead to a locally maximized tornado threat in the next 2 hours.

