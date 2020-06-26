WATCH LIVE
WGN Evening News

Mesoscale Discussion – Severe Thunderstorm Watch to continue with Tornado threat

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
   Mesoscale Discussion 1011
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0606 PM CDT Fri Jun 26 2020

   Areas affected...Northern and northeastern Illinois

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 305...

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 305
   continues.

   SUMMARY...A tornado or two is possible in the next 2 hours from
   northern Illinois into the Chicago metro area.

   DISCUSSION...A cluster of storms moving across northern Illinois has
   remained messy over the past 2 hours. However, the storm on the
   southern end of this cluster (currently in DeKalb county as of 23Z)
   has shown some persistent mid-level rotation. The airmass east of
   this storm is cooler (upper 70s), but it has not mixed out and
   dewpoints remain in the low 70s and surface winds remain mostly
   southerly. Therefore, locally enhanced 0-1 km SRH in this region
   (200 m2/s2 per LOT VWP) may lead to a locally maximized tornado
   threat in the next 2 hours.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News