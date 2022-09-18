Areas affected...the Mississippi River Valley into Illinois Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 537... Valid 190428Z - 190630Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 537 continues. SUMMARY...The threat of hail and locally severe gusts continues, and may eventually affect areas south of WW 537. While local watch extensions in space may need to be considered later tonight, additional watches are not anticipated at this time. DISCUSSION...Several clusters of storms persist across the region, with the strongest activity over western IL near the MS River. Other sporadic cores have developed farther northwest into southeast IA, with indications of severe hail. Given the cooling boundary layer, effective parcels are somewhat elevated, with 925-850 mb winds out of the west. While still unstable, this air mass may dry a bit aloft as seen in water vapor trends. In the near term, existing clusters of storms may pose a hail or wind threat, aided by moderate northwest flow aloft. However, the combination of drying midlevels as well as cooling low levels may result in increasing CIN, and gradually decreasing storm intensity.

