Mesoscale Discussion – Severe Storms northern Illinois/Chicago area

Mesoscale Discussion 1455 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0136 PM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020 Areas affected...Portions of far eastern IA into southern WI and northern IL...including the Chicago metro Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 426... Valid 101836Z - 102030Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 426 continues. SUMMARY...The potential for widespread and destructive damaging wind gusts of 70-100+ mph and perhaps a tornado or two will continue as a line of storms moves quickly eastward across northern Illinois. This line will likely impact the Chicago metro area around 2000-2030Z (3 to 3:30 PM CDT). DISCUSSION...The bow echo over eastern IA has developed a comma head structure on its northern flank and very large rear-inflow jet, with measured wind gusts of 97 and 112 mph recently reported in the vicinity of Cedar Rapids IA. The 17Z sounding from DVN observed steep 700-500 mb lapse rates of 8.5 C/km. These lapse rates combined with strong heating of a very moist low-level airmass is supporting 3000-3500 J/kg of MLCAPE downstream of the bow. The 25 kt of effective bulk shear also observed on the 17Z sounding is somewhat marginal for storm organization. Regardless, with the bow echo already very well developed/organized, confidence remains high that a swath of widespread, destructive damaging winds of 70-100+ mph will sweep eastward across northern IL and vicinity over the next hour or two. If the current fast eastward motion of the bow (around 60 kt) holds steady, then the widespread damaging wind threat will increase across the Chicago metro area by 2000-2030Z (3 to 3:30 PM CDT). In addition to the substantial straight-line wind threat, some increase in the tornado threat may be developing on the northern flank of the bow, where mid-level rotation has recently been noted. Other cells have also formed ahead of the line across far southern WI and northern IL along a weak warm front, and this convection will pose a threat for isolated large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado or two.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic