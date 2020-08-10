Mesoscale Discussion – Severe Storms northern Illinois/Chicago area

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated: 
Mesoscale Discussion 1455
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   0136 PM CDT Mon Aug 10 2020

   Areas affected...Portions of far eastern IA into southern WI and
   northern IL...including the Chicago metro

   Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 426...

   Valid 101836Z - 102030Z

   The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 426
   continues.

   SUMMARY...The potential for widespread and destructive damaging wind
   gusts of 70-100+ mph and perhaps a tornado or two will continue as a
   line of storms moves quickly eastward across northern Illinois. This
   line will likely impact the Chicago metro area around 2000-2030Z (3
   to 3:30 PM CDT).

   DISCUSSION...The bow echo over eastern IA has developed a comma head
   structure on its northern flank and very large rear-inflow jet, with
   measured wind gusts of 97 and 112 mph recently reported in the
   vicinity of Cedar Rapids IA. The 17Z sounding from DVN observed
   steep 700-500 mb lapse rates of 8.5 C/km. These lapse rates combined
   with strong heating of a very moist low-level airmass is supporting
   3000-3500 J/kg of MLCAPE downstream of the bow. The 25 kt of
   effective bulk shear also observed on the 17Z sounding is somewhat
   marginal for storm organization. Regardless, with the bow echo
   already very well developed/organized, confidence remains high that
   a swath of widespread, destructive damaging winds of 70-100+ mph
   will sweep eastward across northern IL and vicinity over the next
   hour or two. If the current fast eastward motion of the bow (around
   60 kt) holds steady, then the widespread damaging wind threat will
   increase across the Chicago metro area by 2000-2030Z (3 to 3:30 PM
   CDT). In addition to the substantial straight-line wind threat, some
   increase in the tornado threat may be developing on the northern
   flank of the bow, where mid-level rotation has recently been noted.
   Other cells have also formed ahead of the line across far southern
   WI and northern IL along a weak warm front, and this convection will
   pose a threat for isolated large hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a
   tornado or two.
Regional Weather Radar Mosaic

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News