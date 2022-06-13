Mesoscale Discussion 1145 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0257 PM CDT Mon Jun 13 2022 Areas affected...Southern WI...Far Northeast IL - Inside Escalloped portion of headlined map Concerning...Severe potential...Watch likely Valid 2:57M - 5PM CDT Probability of Watch Issuance...80 percent SUMMARY...Large hail and strong wind gusts are possible across southern WI and possibly far northeast IL. Upscale growth into a convective line is possible. A watch will be needed soon. DISCUSSION...Recent surface analysis places the warm from central IA eastward into far northern IL. Strong warm-air advection continues across this boundary, supported by the persistent low-level jet extending from the central Plains into southern IA. A pair of stronger thunderstorms are ongoing across southwest WI, at the southern edge of a large precipitation cluster. These storms are within the instability gradient, which is oriented from northwest to southeast across southern WI (and extending into northern IN and southwest Lower MI). In addition to this buoyancy, mesoanalysis estimates effective bulk shear around 50 kt within this region as well. These environmental conditions will support the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts. The lead storm (currently in Dane County WI) has a robust updraft and has now persisted longer than other cells within the region. KMKX shows a strong RFD with this storm and a transition into more of a convective line may be underway. A watch will be needed soon across the region.

