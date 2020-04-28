Mesoscale Discussion – Severe storm potential over portions of the Chicago area

CHICAGO — The National Storm Prediction Center has the Chicago area under a risk of severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. They have also released the probability of thunderstorms within 12 miles of a given location (maps below) which pretty well follow the eastward progression of the low pressure center and cold front moving out of Iowa into and through Illinois.

For the time period 3-7 p.m., the highest probability (70%) of thunderstorms peaks in our westernmost sections as low pressure and the associated cold front move across the Mississippi River.